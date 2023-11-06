One Piece Cosplay Takes Over the World With Blackbeard

Although it has been quite some time since we've seen him fully in action in the One Piece anime, one awesome cosplay is helping Captain of the Blackbeard Pirates, Marshall D. Teach take over the world! Blackbeard continues to be one of the ominous foes that Luffy and the Straw Hats will have to face off against someday. But as the anime continues through the final steps of the Wano Country arc with its latest episodes, it won't be too much longer before we see Blackbeard again as the anime readies to adapt the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga.

As each of the major crews begin the real hunt for the One Piece itself in the anime's future episodes, all eyes are going to be on each of the new Emperors of the Sea crowned after Luffy had defeated Kaido on Wano. Blackbeard's likely going to start his drive towards the grand finale as well, so it's only a matter of time before we start to see what his real plans are. Artist fearfiction on TikTok is getting fans ready for this day with some perfect cosplay highlighting Blackbeard. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With One Piece's Anime

It's now the perfect time to catch up with the One Piece anime before the Wano Country arc comes to an end and the Final Saga begins. If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime before it starts off its take on the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such:

"Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!" As for the One Piece manga, you can read ahead with the three most recent chapters being available for free (and the rest of the series with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

What are you hoping to see from Blackbeard in One Piece's future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!