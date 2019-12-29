One Piece Creator Issues Correction Over Koby’s Rank

One Piece isn’t shy about its love for the Straw Hat gang. Time and again, the group has been the focus of arcs, but there are tons more characters needing attention. Yes, fans may take up issue with the Marines, but guys like Koby help balance that negativity. This is why fans were so pleased when they learned about Koby’s recent promotion, but it seems their celebrations were a tad premature.

Recently, the latest volume of One Piece went live in Japan. Volume 95 contains the most recent developments in the Wano Country arc, so fans were excited to relive a major meeting. After all, the volume contains chapter 956 which originally gave fans an update on Koby’s status, but its promotion was premature.

On Reddit, a user known as SageRadioX shared the little update with One Piece fans. They posted side-by-side photos of the panel in question from Shonen Jump and the new volume. It turns out Oda made a change in the volume printing which labels Koby as a captain rather than rear admiral.

So, there you have it! It turns out Koby didn’t climb up too much higher on the totem pole, and fans have some serious questions about the flub.

Of course, plenty are sad to see Koby get demoted by this correction, and it hurts all the more given how strong Koby has gotten. His work with SWORD caught everyone by surprise, and that isn’t even to mention his upcoming battle with Boa Hanock. With the Seven Warlords disavowed by the Marines, it has fallen to Koby to take down the princess, but his lowly captain status has fans wondering whether he can do the job.

