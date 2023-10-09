One Piece Reveals the First Gorosei Devil Fruit

One Piece is no stranger to strange powers. Over the years, the series has welcomed all kinds of Devil Fruits, and they've unpacked all sorts of abilities. From rubbery bodies to seismic shocks, Devil Fruits can do it all. And now, we have just been shown the kind of awe-inspiring power a member of the Gorosei wields.

The update came to life this weekend as One Piece put out a new chapter. It was there fans united with Luffy as he continued his fight with Sengoku. As chaos descended on Egghead Island, things went from bad to worse at the end after a curious portal appeared. It was there Jaygarcia Saturn appeared on the battlefield, but he did not look like we remembered.

We see Saturn transform into what looks to be a Ushi-oni (Gyuki) "牛鬼". Zoro i.e "King of Hell" has an attack called Gyuki: Yuzume vs T-Bone. A 'bull demon' aura is behind Zoro. Maybe the names of Zoro's attacks give hints about the Gorosei (demons from Hell)#ONEPIECE1094 pic.twitter.com/fQSkcO4Bcj — T.D.A (@TeeDeeA_) October 8, 2023

After all, the Gorosei member was shown in his Devil Fruit form. The fruit's name has not been shared, but we can tell it is some sort of Mythical Zoan. After all, Saturn is turned into a massive horned monster with a spider-like body. His form is truly insane as a Devil Fruit user, and Saturn has the power to go with it.

The latest chapter of One Piece doesn't show much of Saturn in action, but we know he is very strong. He was able to make a person's head implode with a glance, and his aura was so strong that everyone who sensed it presumed the very worst. Soon, we will get to see Saturn in action as he has arrived to finish the Egghead Incident, and there is no telling what kind of carnage he will leave in his wake.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, you can read up on the manga these days easier than ever. The series is available online through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more information on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."