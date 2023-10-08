Netflix's One Piece Confirms Plans to Adapt a Major Arc

Netflix's One Piece is still reigning atop the charts more than a month after its debut. The live-action drama has brought the Straw Hat crew to life, and season one earned a wave of glowing reviews. With season two on the horizon, fans are already eager to see what's next for Luffy, and a writer on One Piece has confirmed a major arc is still heading for the series.

The update comes from Matt Owens, a writer and showrunner on Netflix's One Piece. The executive hit up Reddit with an AMA this weekend where fans asked tons of questions. It was there one netizen asked about the handling of One Piece's Loguetown arc, and Owens said the show was in no way cutting the story.

"Skipped? Never! It wasn't included in season one because our episode number got reduced. And to try to cram it in would not have done service to it or the story it had to share space with. Lougetown is not "cut", we just haven't gotten there yet," Owens explained.

Of course, you can see why One Piece fans were confused about Netflix's handling of the arc. The very end of season one seems to skip past the important arc, but One Piece doubles back with a post-credits scene featuring Smoker. The back-and-forth left some fans lost, but now we know One Piece simply shuffled its narrative around in season one. The manga's Loguetown arc needed more time than season one could give with its truncated episode order. Hopefully, future seasons of One Piece won't be so short, so Loguetown will get its due before long.

If you have not checked out Netflix's One Piece, the show is streaming on Netflix right now. You can always watch the One Piece anime there as well as on Crunchyroll. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this latest One Piece update? Are you excited for Loguetown to get underway? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!