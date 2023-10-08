One Piece Episode 1079 Promo Released

One Piece's anime is inching closer and closer to the grand finale of the Wano Country arc, and fans have gotten the first look at what's next with the promo for Episode 1079! One Piece's latest episodes have brought the fight between Kaido and Luffy to an end on the roof of the Skull Dome, and the country of Wano began the first steps towards its recovery when Momonosuke Kozuki revealed himself to the world and officially became the new Shogun of the country. Now it's time for the series to get ready for what's next.

One Piece's anime took a break from the main story with a brief recap special detailing the end of the Luffy vs. Kaido fight, and now it's back on track with the release of its next episode. Momonosuke fully revealed his new adult form that had been aged up 20 years in order to help Luffy get back to Onigashima, and now it's time for the Straw Hats to celebrate the victory they fought so hard to get. You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1079 below.

One Piece Episode 1079 Release Time and Date

One Piece Episode 1079 is titled "The Morning Comes! Luffy and the Others Rest" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "The Flower Capital is filled with smiles after the long, painful night ends. Luffy stuffs his mouth with all the meat there is and the Straw Hats look forward to a banquet. They make a great fuss taking a bath, drinking alcohol, and bickering. The lively humdrum of daily life shines on again." One Piece Episode 1079 will be premiering in Japan on Saturday, October 14th, and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll following its debut overseas.

If you wanted to catch up before the Wano Country arc reaches its grand finale, you can stream the entire series so far (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

