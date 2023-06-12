One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Vegapunk's Deadliest Weapon

One Piece has been revealing some major information as the first arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series kicks into high gear, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the One Piece manga is teasing Dr. Vegapunk's deadliest weapon! Things have been shaken up big time ever since Luffy and the Straw Hats finally left the shores of Wano Country, and their first major island stop on the final leg of their journey brought them face to face with the famous Dr. Vegapunk and his laboratory on Egghead island. But the mysteries only furthered from there.

The One Piece manga will be taking off a month for a hiatus while series creator Eiichiro Oda undergoes some much needed surgery, but the final chapter before this break made sure to leave fans with some juicy new details to go over for the next few weeks. One of these reveals saw King Imu making his move during the Reverie in using a weapon that Dr. Vegapunk had crafted known as the Mother Frame, which is likely the deadliest weapon in the One Piece universe as a whole.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: What Is the Mother Frame?

One Piece Chapter 1086 reveals King Imu's meeting with the Five Elders shortly after the Reverie came to an end and King Cobra was murdered. Imu says they wish to use the Mother Frame, a weapon crafted by Dr. Vegapunk. The Elders note that they wouldn't know it was real until they tested it, and Imu orders them to use it on the Lulusia Kingdom. When the Elders try to ask why because there are many people there, the King reveals that's the location chosen simply because it was close.

This fills in the gap seen later as Sabo previously recounted how Lulusia was wiped out of existence from a huge black shadow in the sky. As Sabo details it, this was "something that no natural, living creature could explain...some dark vast thing flew above the clouds!!!" Ivankov believes this to be an ancient weapon tied to Imu, but it seems that it's actually a weapon crafted by Vegapunk. With the Reverie gaps still filling in, it's only a matter of time before Vegapunk is revisited and more about this weapon is revealed.

What are you hoping to see from Dr. Vegapunk's new weapon as One Piece's Final Saga continues? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!