One Piece Episode 1098 Promo Released: Watch

One Piece is finally coming back with a new episode of the Egghead Arc, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with the promo for Episode 1098 of the anime! One Piece is currently working its way through the Egghead Arc of Eiichiro Oda's original manga, but has been steadily set the stage for some bigger events to come. Luffy and the Straw Hats have been learning more about the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, and each new detail continues to build on bigger mysteries than ever before. But it's only going to get more chaotic from this point on.

One Piece's previous episodes officially introduced the real Dr. Vegapunk to the anime, and already revealed that he's got ties to not only Robin's past with Ohara, but Luffy's father Dragon as well. This makes even more of the mysteries of the laboratory more intriguing than ever as the anime slowly starts to reveal what the scientist is actually after with the World Government. Teasing the first look at what's coming next is the promo for One Piece Episode 1098 that you can check out below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1098

One Piece Episode 1098 is titled "The Eccentric Dream of a Genius!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "The amazing scientific power of 900 years ago is revealed in front of the iron giant! Vegapunk, who is fascinated by the energy of a faraway antiquity and who is overflowing with ideas and ideals. What lies ahead in the future that he dreams of?" Premiering in Japan on Sunday, March 23rd (and Saturday, March 24th internationally), One Piece Episode 1098 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next.

What are you hoping to see in One Piece's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!