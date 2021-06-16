One Piece Gives a Numbers Update on the War for Wano

✖

One Piece has given an update on the numbers between the two sides in the great war for Wano with the newest chapter of the series! The war at Onigashima has taken an intense new turn as the various fights that broke out in the first half of the raid have come to their respective conclusions. Now the characters are all shuffling around as new battles are being set, and with the newest chapter of the series we have gotten a definitive update on just how both sides are faring in terms of their number.

At the beginning of the conflict, Luffy and the rebel forces of the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance made their way to the shores of Onigashima with around 5000 fighters to take on the tens of thousands of pirates in the alliance between Kaido's Beasts Pirates and Big Mom's Charlotte Family. As of the newest chapter, the odds have been evened a bit. Not dramatically, but enough to throw the final victor of the fight into question.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1016 of the series revisits the CP-0 who had been hiding out in Wano while this raid on Onigashima continues to break out. While there are still many questions lingering about the CP-0's ultimate role in Wano and why they're so interested in the result, they have been keeping track of both sides in the fact and are playing it out with a game of Othello. Noting that 5,000 soldiers have fallen the difference in strength between the two sides is more noticeable.

With Kaido's forces at 24,000 compared to Luffy's 3,000, they also note how many of the Pleasures and Waiters have begun rebelling against Queen after he had poisoned them and Chopper saved them. This balances out a bit further and makes it now 20,000 to 7,000. CP-0 notes how that because of this shift the ultimate victor is harder to predict, and are now curious to see what else happens as the tides of battle continuing turning as the next rounds of fights are set in place.

Now that this war continues, it's good to finally have a clear definition of just how many fighters are still battling their way through Onigashima.