This One Piece Cosplay Proves Live-Action Nami Just Works

Eiichiro Oda recently celebrated the 20th Anniversary of its anime, and over its tenure has introduced fans to a ton of potential favorite characters. Each arc comes with a new deluge of fun, wacky, and sometimes even sexy character designs for its heroes and foes, but fans still appreciate the Straw Hats at the center of it all. The Straw Hats themselves never quite get old as they each undergo their own makeovers with each new arc of the series. This is especially true for their navigator, Nami.

Ever since she was officially inducted into the Straw Hats crew, Nami’s many looks have been one of the biggest reasons to tune into each new episode. This became doubly true with the wildly drastic makeover she and Robin got when the Straw Hat crew was reintroduced to the series following the two year time jump after the Marineford arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist @kallisi__vamp (who you can find on Instagram here) captures the immediate surprise of Nami’s New World look following the time jump, and helps to demonstrate why Nami’s use in the series changed into a new, curvier direction from then on out. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KALLISI 👑 (@kallisi__vamp) on Feb 2, 2020 at 5:28am PST

One Piece will soon be getting a new live-action television series on Netflix, and the cast for the new series is still largely under wraps. While the series will be adapting the events of the East Blue arc of the original manga and anime over the course of its initial ten episode order, this cosplay nails how her New World live-action look would play out. Nami’s one of the characters that should be fairly easy to bring over, and this cosplay proves that the right person can really make the character’s looks shine!

Who do you want to see cast as Nami in Netflix’s One Piece series? Hope it shows off her New World look someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.