One Piece Cosplay Gives Nami a Godly Enel Makeover

One Piece has seen Luffy, Nami and the rest of the Straw Hats taking on all sorts of intense foes over the course of their travels through the seas thus far, and one awesome cosplay is helping celebrate that past by imagining what Nami would look as the thunder god Enel! One Piece is now in the midst of its Final Saga in Eiichiro Oda's original manga, and in the climax of the Wano Country arc in the new anime, and the Straw Hats have taken on all sorts of foes that have gotten stronger with each new island adventure.

With the Straw Hats taking on tougher challenges with each new arc, it's the best time to look back and see how far they've come over the course of One Piece's many years of running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The Skypiea is suddenly more important that ever before with Luffy's new ties to the sky with his Gear 5 transformation, and now artist @yazbunnyy on Instagram has brought all of those memories flooding back by fusing together two of its most important characters, Nami and Enel, with cool cosplay. Check it out:

Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!

It's the best time to catch up with the events of the series too as Luffy has officially unlocked his Gear 5 transformation. This new transformation proved to be so popular that it broke streaming services with the episode it debuted in, and now One Piece fans are flocking to the anime now that it has reached the true climax of the Wano Country arc. With the Final Saga of the anime coming soon after, it's time to join the crew and watch along.

Are you hoping to see Enel come back to One Piece before it's all over? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything One Piece in the comments!