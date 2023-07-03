One Piece's English Dub Is Coming to Crunchyroll Very Soon

One Piece's English dub release will be coming to Crunchyroll very soon, so now even more fans can join the long running anime adventure! One of the biggest announcements of the last few years was the One Piece dub crew returning to the anime series after a lengthy hiatus, and fans have since seen the team make up major ground with Episode 1000 of the One Piece dub actually premiering during a special event at Anime Expo this year. But now it will be easier to watch and catch up with than ever before as the One Piece dub is coming to Crunchyroll is just a couple of days!

Following the premiere of One Piece Episode 1000 at Anime Expo, Crunchyroll surprised fans with the announcement that the One Piece English dub will begin streaming with their service beginning on July 5th! Releasing in scheduled batches across the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, Episodes 1-964 of the English dub will be immediately available along with the recently released batch of Episodes 965-964 from Season 14, Voyage 7 (which will be streaming for the first time). This means fans of the dub will be all up to date with the current releases.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

How to Watch One Piece's English Dub

New episodes of the One Piece English dub will be released with Crunchyroll on a regular basis as they are produced too, so there's quite a lot to look forward to from here on out. The main English dub cast for One Piece's episodes so far breaks down as such:

Colleen Clinkenbeard Carroll as Monkey D. Luffy

Christopher R. Sabat as Roronoa Zoro

Luci Christian as Nami

Sonny Strait as Usopp

Eric Vale as Sanji

Brina Palencia as Tony Tony Chopper

Stephanie Young as Nico Robin

Ian Sinclair as Brook

Patrick Seitz as Franky

Matthew Mercer as Trafalgar D. Water Law

David Sobolov as Kaido

Robbie Daymond as Kozuki Oden

Michelle Rojas as Yamato

As for what to expect from the series Crunchyroll teases the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!" You can currently find all 1000 plus episodes of the Japanese language with English subtitled iteration of One Piece streaming with Crunchyroll as well!

Are you excited to check out One Piece's English dub when it hits Crunchyroll? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!