One Piece Celebrates Gear 5 Luffy vs. Kaido With Pixel Makeover

One Piece has officially sparked the true final phase of the Wano Country arc, and one fan has shared some awesome pixel art to celebrate the kick off of the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido! The One Piece anime announced earlier this year that fans would finally get to see the highly anticipated Gear 5 transformation in motion in the anime this Summer, and the first episode of August fully introduced this new form and even broke streaming services as fans first flocked to the new episode. It's no surprise as to why considering the reaction from fans all around the world.

Seeing Gear 5 Luffy in the One Piece anime inspired all kinds of reactions from fans worldwide, and inspired all kinds of cool art to boot. Gear 5 Luffy is so dramatically different from all of the other Gear forms fans have seen in action in the anime, and it's led to cool new takes on the franchise such as some pixel art for the Gear 5 Luffy vs. Kaido fight shared by EliccStaley on Reddit. It showcases that this fight looks great in any form, and you can check it out in cool pixel action below:

Where to Watch Gear 5 Luffy

You can currently catch Gear 5 Luffy in One Piece Episode 1071 and in future episodes until the fight with Kaido comes to an end. If you wanted to check out One Piece Episode 1071 for yourself, you can now find it (along with the rest of the back catalog) now streaming with Crunchyroll. One Piece Episode 1071 is titled "Luffy's Peak – Attained! Gear Five" and Toei Animation teases the episode as such, "An amusing heartbeat unleashed! Both his allies and enemies got involved and are astounded. Is that free and flexible power a ridiculous thing or a token of freedom?! Fortune comes in by a merry gate...of Nika. Here comes the Warrior of Liberation who transcends all imagination!"

If you wanted to watch more of One Piece, you can now stream the entire series so far (along with an English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

How are you liking the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!