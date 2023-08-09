One Piece: What Could The One Piece Be?

The greatest mystery in the anime series known as One Piece is just what is the amazing treasure that Gol D. Roger left for swashbucklers to find. With Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates searching for the booty, along with countless other persons of interest in the Grand Line, the final saga might give us the answer that shonen fans have been waiting for. Before the big secret is revealed, we here at ComicBook.com took the opportunity to make some guesses as to what Gol D. Roger's treasure was.

While neither heroic nor villainous pirates have an idea as to what the One Piece is, the Wano Arc gave many shonen fans some big clues as to what it might be. The recent storyline took the opportunity to take fans into the past, showing the moment where Gol D. Roger and his crew discovered the One Piece. After seeing the treasure, Roger immediately threw his head back and laughed, leaving many One Piece fans to wonder just what it was that the Roger pirates had stumbled across with the treasure so big, it gave the anime franchise its name.

It's A Mirror

Pound for pound, if we had to make a guess on just what the One Piece is, the idea that the treasure is "the friends that we made along the way" doesn't seem that far-fetched. Considering Roger's reaction, the idea that Gol D. was throwing everyone a curveball and knew that the only way to find his treasure was by assembling a killer pirate crew seems palpable. Rather than giving swashbucklers treasure and/or a power-boosting item, perhaps the One Piece is something far more mundane than many had originally predicted.

It's Actually Treasure

Sometimes the most obvious option is the right one, as it is entirely possible that the One Piece is simply an amount of berries the likes of which have never been seen before. While Luffy and his crew have never quite been pirates that have been obsessed with finances, but receiving gold and berries to help achieve their respective dreams might be the way to go. Certainly, Monkey could take the role of the King of the Pirates if he was the richest swashbuckler in the Grand Line.

It's A Devil Fruit

The Devil Fruit have been a key component of more storylines in One Piece's history than we can count. Monkey D. Luffy's Gum Gum no Mi grants him rubber powers that have netted him quite a few transformations and victories in his sailing career. While the Devil Fruit will take the eater's ability to swim in the seas that they sail, the One Piece treasure might imbue whoever eats it with powers unlike anything else in the world, cementing them as the king of the pirates.

A Message From Joy Boy

The first Joy Boy made a name for himself in the world of One Piece, fighting evil and helping to create a resistance to save the world. While Luffy has been revealed to be the newest Joy Boy following his Gear Fifth debut, the One Piece might have some words of wisdom for whoever is able to unearth the treasure. If the One Piece is a message from Joy Boy, the words clearly had an impact on Gol D. Roger.

What do you think the One Piece is?