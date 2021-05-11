One Piece Cliffhanger Sparks Nami's Rage With Next Fight

✖

One Piece sparked Nami's rage with her next big fight in the newest cliffhanger for Eiichiro Oda's original manga series! The chaos at Onigashima has hit a new stage in the Wano Country arc's climax as now Luffy and Kaido are the only ones still fighting on the top of the Skull Dome. As the previous chapters teased with the other four members of the Worst Generation heading back down into the lower levels, they kicked off a new shuffling of all the moving pieces as characters are finding themselves in new fights.

When we had last seen Nami, she and Usopp had been saved by O-Tama and were running away from Ulti and Page One on Komachiyo's back. Big Mom interfered when she was angered at the loss of Okobore Town, and had attacked Page One at the end of the last chapter. As expected, this angered Ulti and she's put Big Mom in her crosshairs. But due to some horrible acts from Ulti, the end of the chapter sees an enraged Nami challenge Ulti to a one-on-one fight.

Chapter 1012 picks up after Big Mom strikes Page One down, and Ulti tries attacking her. Nami hilariously tries to stir the pot and ally with both of them in the hopes of getting on the winner's good side, but this just makes things worse. O-Tama tells Komachiyo to run, but Ulti slams into the giant dog before it can, knocking it out. O-Tama cries at seeing this, but Ulti tries to shut her up by striking O-Tama with her claws.

Seeing this not only makes Big Mom mad (as she's come to love O-Tama since their time together), but Nami as well. While Big Mom and Ulti are distracted with one another, Nami swoops in and strikes Ulti with her Clima-Tact. Yelling "Who said you could hit Tama?" Nami now refuses to escape with Usopp while Ulti and Big Mom are occupied. Worked into a rage seeing O-Tama hurt, Chapter 1012 comes to an end with Nami angrily declaring she's going to crush Ulti.

But what do you think? How are you feeling about Nami's role in the Onigashima fight so far? Ready to see her take on Ulti in a true one on one fight?