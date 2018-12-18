‘One Piece’ Sees Nami Recruit A New Straw Hat Ally

The latest episode of One Piece saw the Straw Hats continue to struggle against Big Mom, but once they knocked her off of the Thousand Sunny they earned a bit of a reprieve.

Surprisingly, this lead to Nami recruiting a new ally to their cause in Big Mom’s Zeus though “recruit” is probably putting it lightly for how intensely Nami takes control of him.

After successfully cutting Zeus in half, and launching a huge electrical strike on Big Mom in the previous episode, this left Zeus completely drained of power. Brook brings him on board (completely unconscious), and when Zeus wakes, a hilarious intense Zeus is there waiting for him.

Taking a much different approach than the first time, where she kindly fed Zeus tiny static balls until he blindly followed her, she instead threatens him as revenge for the fact that he and Big Mom tried to kill her with a lightning strike in the previous episode. Grabbing the now tiny Zeus in her hands, she threatens his life by saying either he become her servant or he’s killed on the spot.

Zeus is rightfully terrified by such a thing, and thus will now boost Nami’s weather prowess even more than ever before. Zeus is going to be a huge contribution to Nami’s strength in the future as earlier this arc fans saw just how devastating their teamwork can be. When Big Mom was chasing them toward the ocean, Nami filled Zeus with tons of static electricity to the point where he exploded with a huge lightning attack.

Given how devastating it was when Zeus was unaware Nami was using him, there is no telling just how strong Nami will be now that Zeus is (unwillingly) working at her side. It may not be the best situation for Zeus, but it’s a hilarious showing for Nami as she continues to impress with her tactics and intelligence during the Whole Cake Island arc.

