Netflix's One Piece Might Be Courting Its Ace and Robin

There is no denying the power of One Piece. Over the past year, the hit franchise has found new life, and Monkey D. Luffy is more than worthy of the attention. From the anime to the manga, One Piece is thriving. The series saw its popularity leap this fall when Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece went live, of course. And now, a new rumor is going around about the show's next major castings.

The whole thing got started after one intrepid fans on Instagram went wild. The One Piece netizens went on a hunt to find actors who'd fit into Netflix's next season. After all, One Piece season two will bring characters like Ace and Nico Robin to life as well as Chopper. So of course, those netizens paused when they saw two actors had been followed by the show runner of One Piece recently.

As you can see here, Arthur Falko and Erin Maloney are center stage with One Piece fans right now. Both of the actors have gained Steve Maeda as a follower on social media, and that is telling. The producer is the show runner behind One Piece with Matt Owens, and both these stars look ready to sail the seas. The up-and-coming talents are very much on par with the current cast of One Piece, and there is no denying Maloney is the spitting image of Robin. And as for Falko? We could see the actor pulling off Ace's rugged look.

Of course, no confirmed news about One Piece season two is public save for the fact it is happening. Once the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ended earlier this year, work behind on One Piece season two at Netflix. We know little about the season's script, but series creator Eiichiro Oda has teased the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper. Given the pacing of Netflix's One Piece so far, fans expect the show to debut Ace and Vivi when it returns. Nico could also cameo towards the end of the season, and if that is the case, then the Straw Hat crew is about to get really busy.

If you have not seen One Piece yet, no worries! Netflix is streaming all of season one right now, and the site also has the One Piece anime available. So for those wanting more info on Oda's seafaring series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

