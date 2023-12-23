One Piece Crossover Unites Live-Action And Anime Straw Hats For Iconic Scene

This year's Jump Festa had plenty to announce when it came to various shonen franchises, but One Piece had a special surprise for fans in attendance. Now making its way online, two of Netflix's live-action Straw Hats had the opportunity to share the stage with the voice actors that have been a part of the anime adaptation for decades. Inaki Godoy and Jacob Gibson joined the voice actors to not only celebrate the franchise, but create a crossover that recreated one of the series most touching scenes.

Luckily, this year's Jump Festa isn't the last time that we'll see the live-action Straw Hat PIrates in action. Shortly following the release of the first season of Netflix's One Piece, the streaming service confirmed that a second season was in the works. Not only will the series continue, but creator Eiichiro Oda hinted at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper, the Straw Hats' doctor who just so happens to be a reindeer. If the live-action show continues to follow its source material, Chopper won't be the only new character making an appearance as there will be plenty of new heroes and villains to populate the Grand Line.

The Straw Hat Pirates Crossover

A major scene that many anime fans were hoping to see in the first season of Netflix's One Piece was the legendary "help me" scene. During the Arlong Park storyline, Nami finds herself at her wit's end as she realizes that her fish-man boss wouldn't hold back on her fellow villagers. Showing off Luffy's resolve, the Straw Hat captain vows to do what's right. This year's Jump Festa saw Godoy team up with Akemi Okamura, Nami's Japanese voice actor, to recreate the scene.

Iñaki (Luffy) and Jacob (Usopp) performing the 'Help Me' scene with the Voice Actors — Jump Festa 2024 pic.twitter.com/TFd3o5IRHl — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) December 23, 2023

One Piece's anime is entering its final saga following Luffy defeating Kaido to end the War For Wano. While the end might be nigh, Netflix and Wit Studio are aiming for a remake to re-tell the story of the Straw Hat Pirates. While the reboot was announced as part of Jump Festa, it has yet to be confirmed as to whether the anime's current voice actors will return to their parts in "The One Piece".

Do you think we'll see more Straw Hat crossovers in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.