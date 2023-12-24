One Piece Anime Unveils New Character Designs

One Piece is getting ready for a new arc, and Toei Animation is loading the update with more than just plot. Next week, the One Piece anime will kickstart its Egghead Island arc in full, so the Straw Hat crew will be busy. Adventure is on the horizon for our fave pirates, and a newly shared promo confirms the anime's next arc is coming with all-new character designs.

Yes, you heard right! Toei Animation is diving into the Egghead Island arc wit new character designs in tow. As you can see below, a new promo for One Piece was released today, and it previews the show's new art style.

The new One Piece anime art style is amazing I really love the softer look, especially on Luffy pic.twitter.com/X9OMREXYFv — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@Soul_StormOP) December 24, 2023

As you can see, the brand-new One Piece designs are softer than anything we've seen before. The colors used to bring our heroes to life are almost pastel, and a soft glow surrounds the crew. The color palate swap is the most noticeable part of this One Piece overhaul, but even the line art here differs. It seems Toei Animation worked hard to draw up these designs, and we're rightfully obsessed.

Now if you are not familiar with the next arc for One Piece, don't sweat it! The story comes straight from Eiichiro Oda's hit manga, after all. The Egghead Island arc is the first arc of One Piece's final act, and there are plenty more to come. In fact, the manga is still working through the climax of the Egghead Island arc, so Oda is taking his time. We can only hope Toei Animation will do the same because all eyes are on One Piece these days.

From its live-action premiere to its trading card game, One Piece has been on a high in 2023. If you are not caught up on the franchise, you can always catch up on the One Piece anime. The show is streaming on Netflix as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

