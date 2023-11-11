Netflix's One Piece Blooper Reel Released: Watch

One Piece has gone above and beyond since its debut. If you did not realize, Netflix brought out its live-action adaptation of One Piece this year, and the show is a bonafide hit. After debuting in late August, One Piece has yet to leave Netflix's Top 10 since, and it has accrued millions of viewers. And now, we have been given a new gift from the series by way of a hilarious blooper reel.

As you can see below, the blooper reel for One Piece is live, and it is downright perfect. We can see all of favorite pirates together as their actors flub lines left and right. Shows like One Piece have a huge scale, so there are bound to be some goofy bloopers on set. So of course, it is only right for fans to see those mistakes firsthand!

If you have not checked out One Piece yet, you best get on board with season one. The live-action anime adaptation had been met with glowing reviews from fans and critics alike. Overseen by Matt Owens and Steven Mead, One Piece has proven Hollywood can role out solid anime adaptations. Of course, the team was helped greatly by series creator Eiichiro Oda. The artist behind One Piece oversaw Netflix's adaptation each step of the way. So to little surprise, Netflix has already ordered a second season of One Piece.

You can stream all of One Piece season one right now on Netflix if you'd like. As for the One Piece anime, it can be found everywhere from Hulu to Tubi and Crunchyroll. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."