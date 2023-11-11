Netflix's One Piece: Iñaki Godoy Breaks Silence on Luffy Debut

Netflix's One Piece series took over the streaming service when it debuted around the world earlier this Summer, and the star behind Monkey D. Luffy, Iñaki Godoy, finally broke his silence following the debut of the new live-action series! With the SAG-AFTRA strike coming to an end as they broke a deal with the studios, it now means the actors can now promote their work in various projects. This means the cast behind Netflix's One Piece series as well as they now get to reflect on how well the series has been doing since it premiere with Netflix a couple of months ago.

Iñaki Godoy got a lot of praise from fans for his take on Luffy in the new One Piece series, and broke his silence about making the debut with a new post on Instagram not only sharing new behind the scenes looks at how it all came together, but with a special message with fans that begins with such, "This is it, the moment in which I put on Luffy's straw hat for the first time. I didn't know what to expect at all, I just knew that I would move forward with courage and passion, like Luffy would. Now, more than a year after that picture was taken, I can confidently say [Netflix's One Piece] is a huge part of who I am, not just as an actor, but as a person."

What's Next for Netflix's One Piece?

"It gave me new friends that I will hold close to my heart forever, a stronger will to act with bravery in difficult situations, and most importantly, it reminded of my own dreams and why I should never give up on them," Godoy's message to fans continued, "Just like a lot of you, Luffy and One Piece pushes me to be the best version of myself, and It has changed my life in many ways. I'm so grateful that I get to be your live action Luffy, and It makes me happy that more people around the world can get to know this super awesome captain and his crew."

Godoy's message ends with, "Thank you for all the drawings, the messages, the Halloween costumes and the videos; they make me so happy!!! It was always my dream to play a character like this, and now, it has come true. There are still many dreams left to accomplish, but it makes me so happy being able to look at this picture, and tell to myself; You did it, you made this dream come true. Thank you so, so much, let's follow our dreams together!!! Muchas gracias!!!"

