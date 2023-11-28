Netflix's One Piece: Buggy's Actor Jeff Ward Wants to Tackle Impel Down

Back in the day, no one knew the kind of star Buggy the Clown would become. The blue-haired pirate made their mark on One Piece during its first few arcs, and now fans of One Piece are rightfully obsessed with the man. These days, Netflix's One Piece has only made Buggy more of an icon. And now, the actor behind Buggy's live-action debut says he is so ready to tackle the Impel Down arc.

"I read the first volume," Jeff Ward shared when asked about One Piece by a fan at Fan Expo San Francisco. "I immediately fell in love with Buggy. I would really hope to get to the Impel Down story. Inaki [Godoy] and I really love working together."

As you can see, Ward has most definitely done his due diligence. Much like the rest of the One Piece cast, they poured over the One Piece manga and anime before bringing the series into live action. For Ward, Buggy was a quick love, and his interest in the Impel Down arc is very much appreciated. Buggy has a wild adventure with Luffy during this arc, and it is set against one of the most intense sagas in One Piece to date. So given what we've seen of Ward's work, we are sure he would nail Impel Down.

For now, we will have to see how far One Piece goes. The Netflix series has already been gifted an order for season two as One Piece earned rave reviews upon its premiere. You can check out Netflix's One Piece right now if you aren't caught up. So for more information on Eiichiro Oda's hit story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this One Piece update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!