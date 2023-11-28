One Piece Creator Shares Troubling Fact About His Health

Eiichiro Oda has been working on the Grand Line for decades, with the schedule of the One Piece creator becoming a thing of legend in the anime world. Spending countless hours working on bringing Luffy and the Straw Hats' adventures to life, the mangaka has only added to his workload with the arrival of Netflix's live-action adaptation. Acting as executive producer on the One Piece live-action series, Oda has recently discussed his current health issues in an interview, leaving some anime fans a bit startled.

One Piece might be in its final saga, but it still most likely has a number of years left before we see Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates sail off into the sunset. The manga first debuted in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997, and ever since the first chapter arrived, Oda has been working diligently to release new chapters on an almost weekly basis. While there have clearly been brief breaks when it comes to Monkey D. Luffy's adventures, Oda has been adamant about spending nearly all of his waking hours on the universe that he forged. Luckily, the manga artist still takes the time to leave the artist table to answer questions, though fans might not like some of the latest answers.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Eiichiro Oda Talks Health

In a new interview, Eiichiro Oda confirmed that he sends his blood pressure number to his doctor "every day". The doctor has, according to the One Piece creator, informed the mangaka that his numbers are too high, though Eiichiro seems to roll with the punches. With regards to his blood pressure, Oda said, "An ideal blood pressure can't always be applied to everyone and so there is no problem."

Health issues have gone hand-in-hand with many manga artists, unfortunately. The creator of Hunter x Hunter, Yoshihiro Togashi, for example has had to take a hiatus from releasing weekly chapters thanks to his various physical issues. Whenever One Piece does come to an end, Eiichiro Oda has certainly earned his retirement. In the past, Oda has stated that he'd love to travel the world like the Straw Hats had, so a sequel series doesn't seem like it will be in the cards.

How have you felt about One Piece's final saga so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via Sandman_AP