One Piece Reveals the Heartbreaking Truth Behind the Pacifista Name

One Piece has been in the midst of a new flashback arc showing off Bartholomew Kuma's shared past with Jewelry Bonney for the first real time in the series, and the newest chapter of the series revealed a heartbreakingly ironic twist behind the Pacifista weapon's names! One Piece has taken some time out from the Egghead Arc to dive into a flashback fleshing out Bonney's past with Kuma as while it was previously revealed he was her father, fans didn't really know any more about the duo in question. But it's been a heartbreaking look into his past.

One Piece's latest chapters have been exploring Kuma as previous chapters have dived into his past as an orphan who lost his parents to terrible disease and violence, and thus wrapped in one terrible situation after another. This led to Kuma himself declaring that he would absolve himself of violence and become a pacifist. It's this unfortunate way of thinking that eventually inspires Dr. Vegapunk to name his new machines the Pacifistas as a result of his experiments on Kuma.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

One Piece: How Pacifistas Got Their Name

One Piece Chapter 1099 sees Kuma holding a solo revolution of the Sorbet Kingdom, and he ultimately became the king due to the people thanking him. News of this gets out and is eventually twisted into Kuma being labeled as a wicked dictator, and when the Marines came to attack he sank all of their ships and got labeled as an even bigger criminal. Linking back up with the revolutionaries during his travels since, Dragon tells him about Dr. Vegapunk, who potentially has a way of curing her disease.

He'd be happy to operate on her, but it would cost a hefty sum. When Vegapunk finds out that Kuma is actually a Buccaneer, Vegapunk then offers to do Bonney's surgery if Kuma would lend him his blood to make his clones. Vegapunk describes these weapons as guardians that would save people's lives, and is clear that he wants to craft the soldiers to help. When Kuma replies that he's no saint, but a pacifist, Vegapunk then says he likes it and will use that as the name for his new soldiers.

It's a heartbreaking reveal as it took Kuma and Vegapunk's intentions and twisted them for the Navy's real use of them as weapons. While previously thought the name came from the way they "pacified" those who rebelled against the Navy, the name came from Kuma's real core as a pacifist.

