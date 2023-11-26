One Piece: Egghead Arc Shares Character Designs, Start Date

One Piece's anime has officially brought the long running Wano Country arc to an end with its latest episode, and the series is gearing up for the next major arc with the reveal of the first character designs and start date for the Egghead Arc! One Piece brought the Wano Country arc to an end after four years worth of episodes in the anime as Luffy and the Straw Hats finally left the isolated country and headed out into the open seas. It's gotten fans for what could be excited next as there have been plenty of changes to the rest of the world while the Straw Hats were on Wano.

One Piece's anime will finally kick off its adaptation of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga with its next major arc, Egghead Arc, which sees Luffy and the Straw Hats landing on a mysterious island with tons of futuristic technology. Egghead Arc debuted its first teaser trailer that reveals not only how the Straw Hats will look on this new island, but confirmed that it will be starting in the One Piece anime on January 7th, 2024. Check out the trailer for One Piece's Egghead Arc below.

What to Know for One Piece's Egghead Arc

With the Egghead Arc confirmed to kick off in January, that means the final episodes of the year will be spent filling in the gaps of what's been happening to the rest of the seas while Luffy had been fighting Kaido in Wano. Luffy has been crowned as one of the new Four Emperors, but he's not the only new addition that fans want to find out more about. As the Marines make their move, and Red-Haired Shanks making his way towards the One Piece at last, it's the perfect time to jump into the anime and catch up before the next arc starts in 2024.

If you wanted to do so, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

Are you excited for One Piece's Egghead Arc to start in the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!