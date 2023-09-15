One Piece's Netflix Cast Reacts to Their Audition Videos

Netflix wasted little time in confirming that the live-action Straw Hat Pirates would return, revealing that the streaming service's One Piece series will return for a second season. Each of the cast members that play the Straw Hats hasn't hidden their love of the shonen franchise, falling in love with both their characters and the Grand Line. Following the series renewal, Netflix has released a new video of Inaki Godoy, Jacob Romero Gibson, Emily Rudd, and Taz Skylar reacting to their own audition videos.

While each of the young actors wanted to be a crew member of the Going Merry, the young actress who plays Nami might have gone to the most extreme lengths to win the role. For three years, Rudd lobbied for the role and detailed how badly she wanted to be the Straw Hat's navigator, "One Piece is one of my favorite manga and I've always felt drawn to Nami in particular. When I heard they were making a live-action series, I started not-so-secretly playing the long game in lobbying for this role for three years. I colored my hair red and got it cut just like Nami's. I posted a video of myself when I was younger tumbling and doing backflips, things like that. I was just trying my hardest to get anyone who might notice to really see me as Nami. So, to audition finally, I was like, 'Oh my God, I did it! I can't believe I did it. What timeline am I in? How did I get so lucky?' It was crazy. I got to work my dream job."

The Straw Hats Before They Were Straw Hats

Godoy, Rudd, Mackenyu, Gibson, and Skylar will most likely all be returning for One Piece Season 2 but it seems they'll be joined by a new Straw Hat. In the latest video confirming the Netflix renewal, creator Eiichiro Oda hinted that the Straw Hat Pirates will be joined by a familiar doctor to anime fans. Tony Tony Chopper, the reindeer/human hybrid, will most likely be appearing in the future of the series.

They were all destined to play these characters. 🏴‍☠️ The cast of #OnePieceNetflix watched each other's audition tapes! #OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/VTiyu9FX41 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) September 15, 2023

What is your favorite audition video for the live-action Straw Hat Pirates? Who are your top picks to take on the role of Tony Tony Chopper? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.