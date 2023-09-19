Netflix's Sanji Talks Unbelievably Intense One Piece Training

While each of the live-action Straw Hats trained for their roles, Taz Skylar might have taken the cake to be One Piece's Sanji.

Each of the young actors who played the live-action Straw Hat Pirates hasn't been shy about their love of all things One Piece. Inaki Godoy traveled to Japan to meet creator Eiichiro Oda and see where the manga is made. Emily Rudd went to extreme lengths to win the role of Nami, and Mackenyu did some serious sword training to be Zoro. None might have trained as hard as Taz Skylar however, as the actor who portrays the Straw Hat Chef Sanji has recently detailed the lengths he went to in delivering the anime character's kicks.

Skylar hilariously didn't just work on his kicks, the physical attacks that Sanji is most known for in the original anime series, but also trained his culinary skills as well. In a number of videos on his social media accounts, Skylar was shown cooking for his fellow young actors who play the Straw Hats more than once. In a recent Netflix promotional video, Taz even took the opportunity to quiz the likes of Godoy, Rudd, and Gibson when it came to his culinary specialties. Thanks to Netflix renewing the live-action series for a second season, Skylar and company will have to do much more training in the future for One Piece's upcoming comeback.

One Piece's Intense Kick Training

According to Skylar, he trained his kicks for eight hours a day for eight months. As was seen in the One Piece live-action series, Sanji was given more than a few opportunities to deliver assaults on fishmen and various other villains that made an appearance. Much like the source material, Skylar will continue to play a major role in the live-action series' future, especially when it comes to potential visits to Drum Island and the land known as Alabasta.

Just kicking it on the set of #OnePieceNetflix with Taz and Jacob Bertrand 🍜 No big deal or anything. Watch the full video of Jacob’s set visit now on TUDUM: https://t.co/TJBVbj4Okb pic.twitter.com/GQqavLD8vw — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) September 19, 2023

While One Piece's second season has been confirmed on Netflix, it might be some time before we see the Straw Hat Pirates return. Thanks to the Actors' and Writers' strikes, production on the series most likely won't begin until the strikes are resolved. Based on the reception of the first season, it will be worth the wait for One Piece fans.

What do you think of Sanji's intense training for One Piece's live-action series?