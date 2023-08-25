Netflix's One Piece Releases New Japanese Dub Trailer With OG Voice Actors

On August 31st, Netflix will release all eight episodes of One Piece's first live-action adaptation. With Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the original series, working on the project as Executive Producer, many anime fans are crossing their fingers that this new take on the Straw Hat Pirates will live up to the source material. A new trailer for the Japanese Dub version of the series has now arrived, as the original anime voice actors have assembled for this new adaptation of the Grand Line.

As a refresher, the new young actors that will portray the Straw Hat Pirates include Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Gibson Romero as Usopp, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. For the Japanese Dub, the original voice actors that brought the Straw Hats to life, and continue voicing them to this day, will be lending their talents to the Netflix series. Mayumi Tanaka will once again take on the role of Monkey D. Luffy, while Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, and Hiroaki Hirata will portray Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji respectively.

One Piece's Original Voice Actors Set Sail

At this year's Anime Expo, Tanaka talked about the upcoming live-action series and discussed her love of the franchise overall, "I have played Luffy for more than 23 years, but I think everyone has Luffy in their hearts. This time, the live-action version played by Inaki is also fun and amusing, he is a spot on Luffy! I'm also able to voice Luffy for the live-action, I'm really happy. With One Piece, the words that resonate and the way we see them are different depending on the situation and position. We will find new discoveries over and over again. I would be happy if people who haven't touched One Piece yet, regardless of age or gender, would like to become a One Piece nakama from here on."

To add to this commentary, Kazuya Nakai, the voice of Zoro in the anime, shared his thoughts on the live-action series, "Ever since I heard that Mackenyu is going to play Zoro in the live-action version, I've been wondering about the dubbing. What kind of format would work best for people who watch it? To be honest, I was really happy when they decided to have me. The truth is, I want to do it because it's Zoro. I'll do my best to meet the charm of Mackenyu's really cool Zoro."

How will you be checking out Netflix's One Piece? Do you think the live-action series will do justice to its source material? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.