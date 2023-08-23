Netflix’s One Piece Releases New Live-Action Series Images

One Piece is gearing up to make its live-action series adaptation debut with Netflix in a little over a week’s time, and Neflix has dropped a new sneak peek at what to expect from the new series with new images featuring characters like Garp, Bogard, Koby and more! Netflix has been in close development with One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda on the new live-action adaptation for the last few years as both sides aim to make it stand out as a series that fans of the anime or manga can enjoy while not alienating new audiences checking it out for the first time.

The real test will be coming soon enough as One Piece’s live-action series will officially be making its premiere with Netflix on August 31st, and fans have been steadily getting new looks at how each of Eiichiro Oda’s unique characters make the jump to live action. This includes the newest batch of preview stills released for One Piece that include new looks at how Garp, Koby, Helmeppo, Morgan, Bogard, and even the Transponder Snails made the transition to the new medium. You can check out the new One Piece live-action preview stills below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/onepiecenetflix/status/1694348886062821803?s=20

How to Watch Live-Action One Piece

One Piece‘s live-action series will be premiering with Netflix on August 31st, and will be running for eight episodes overall as it adapts the East Blue saga from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series. Highlighted in these new images are the likes of Morgan Davies as Koby, Vincent Regan as Garp, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, and Armand Aucamp as Bogard. They’ll be joining the cast alongside the main Straw Hats of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Other members of the One Piece live-action cast include Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, McKinley Blecher as Arlong, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jean Henry as Fullbody, Len-Barry Simons as Chew, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and more with Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as the main showrunners and One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda greatly involved in production.

How are you liking the look of the One Piece live-action series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!