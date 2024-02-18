One Piece Cosplay Highlights Everyone's Favorite New Vice Admiral

One Piece is now working its way through the Egghead Arc in the anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlighting the newest fan-favorite Vice Admiral, Doll! One Piece: Egghead Arc has kicked off the first arc of the Final Saga of the Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and with it has started to fill in all of the gaps in the rest of the seas while Luffy and the others had been on Wano Country. As Luffy and the Straw Hats kicked off their new island adventure, fans have gotten an update on other important characters as well.

One of those updates had been focused on Koby's whereabouts after he was revealed to be involved in the surprising fight between Blackbeard and Boa Hancock following the Reverie. With a brief look at how the Marines have been preparing to somehow rescue Koby despite all of the red tape, the One Piece anime introduced Vice Admiral Doll. She got very few lines, but her look alone was enough to make her a fan favorite for now. Showing off even more of why is artist miruqi on Instagram, who has brough Doll to life through cosplay.

Where to Watch One Piece: Egghead Arc

It's the perfect time to catch up with One Piece: Egghead Arc as it's all only getting started. You can find the newest episodes of the One Piece anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix as the Egghead Arc continues. This new arc also introduces even more characters with new additions to the cast such as Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas Mutsumi Tamura as York.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next.

Where does Doll rank among your favorite Vice Admirals in One Piece? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!