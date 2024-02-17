One Piece Star Talks Where He's at in The Anime

Inaki Godoy and other live-action actors from Netflix's live-action One Piece have been making the rounds lately. Taking the opportunity to visit the premiere of another Netflix live-action adaptation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, the young actors have shared their thoughts on several topics. Recently, the young actor who plays Monkey D. Luffy, Inaki Godoy, took the opportunity to confirm his progression in One Piece's anime adaptation and his knowledge on what is transpiring in the pages of the manga.

While playing the role of Monkey D. Luffy has been a dream come true for Godoy, he recently took the opportunity to share the fact that the role isn't an easy one. Godoy had the following to say when it came to the pressures of playing the Straw Hat Captain, "There were times when it was very hard, and the pressure of it all got to me. But you know, if you continue playing Luffy for a long time, his spirit takes over you and somehow you sometimes forget that you're working on this massive production because you start to have fun like him." Despite the pressures, Godoy appears to be in it for the long haul when it comes to Netflix's live-action adaptation.

Where is Luffy in Luffy's Story?

During a panel at the Middle East Film & Comic Con, Inaki Godoy took the opportunity to talk about where he's at in the One Piece anime. As the anime adaptation nears its eleven hundredth episode, Godoy is about to enter the Dressrosa Arc, nearly finishing the Fishman Island Arc. On top of working his way through the television series, the live-action Luffy has been keeping tabs on One Piece's manga and knows that the Straw Hat Pirates have entered Egghead Island.

Iñaki Godoy (Luffy): “Currently in Fishman Island” — Middle East Film & Comic Con pic.twitter.com/0Ia5vaV9jG — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) February 17, 2024

One Piece's live-action series has been confirmed for a second season, though Netflix is keeping a lid on when the Straw Hat Pirates will be making a comeback. As the series touts its dedication to the source material, the upcoming episodes will most likely cover the Drum Island and Alabasta Arcs.

One Piece's live-action series has been confirmed for a second season, though Netflix is keeping a lid on when the Straw Hat Pirates will be making a comeback. As the series touts its dedication to the source material, the upcoming episodes will most likely cover the Drum Island and Alabasta Arcs.