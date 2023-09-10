Netflix's One Piece Should Have Word on Season 2 Soon

Following the success of Netflix's One Piece, its top producers say we should hear about season two in a matter of weeks.

It is no secret that One Piece is a hit. If you have been under a rock as of late, the hit anime stepped out its first live-action series last month, and it has done the impossible. Netflix's One Piece is the strongest anime adaptation Hollywood has done to date, and its Netflix domination proves as much. So of course, One Piece fans are now asking one thing and one thing only... are we getting a season two?

So far, we have no firm word on whether One Piece season two is happening, but there is enough evidence backing the show's success. Now, one of the top producers behind the Netflix show is speaking out, and Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein things the team will know about season two very soon.

"In our calls post-launch, we have been told we have exceeded expectations which is also fantastic. I suspect we'll hear from Netflix in the next week or two weeks. There seems to be a big impetus to keep this going and to come up with a long-term strategy. So we're just waiting for that," the producer shared with Variety.

This comment pairs with one Adelstein and Tomorrow Studios president Becky Clements shared about season two last week. It was there the former admitted scripts were already banked for season two. Depending on the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, Netflix's One Piece could be turned around fairly quickly once negotiations are made with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA.

"Realistically, hopefully, [season two is] a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility," Clements said. "Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air."

For those who have not watched One Piece, you will want to jump on the Netflix series ASAP. The live-action adaptation is streaming now, and the entire project was overseen by series creator Eiichiro Oda from start to finish. And as we await word on One Piece's new season, you can also check out the original anime on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So if you need more info on One Piece, you can read the show's official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you want to see from One Piece season two? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!