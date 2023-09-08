Quantum Leap Season 2 Adds One Piece, The 100 Stars to Cast

Two fan-favorite actors are plugging in to Quantum Leap. On Thursday, a report revealed that Peter Gadiot and Eliza Taylor have been cast in Quantum Leap in series regular roles. The deals for both to join the series were reportedly made before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Gadiot, whose work includes Yellowjackets and a recent stint on Netflix's hit series One Piece, portrays Tom Westfall, a U.S. Army Officer, former special forces, who is now high up in Army Intelligence. Taylor, who starred as Clarke Griffin on The CW's The 100, will play Hannah Carson, a complex young woman who may be more than she appears.

Gadiot and Taylor join an ensemble cast that includes Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee.

What Is the New Quantum Leap About?

In the new Quantum Leap, it's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

Is Scott Bakula in the New Quantum Leap?

Bakula has yet to reprise his role as Sam Beckett in the Quantum Leap sequel series, still leaving fans without closure following the ambiguous ending of the original series finale. According to Hudson, getting Bakula to reprise his role would be a dream.

"I certainly am a huge fan of Scott's, and I would love to see that happen," Hudson told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "I think the fans would love to see it happen. I don't really know what goes into it; all I know is that I would do anything to get a chance to work with him, but also to see him come back and be a part of the franchise."

