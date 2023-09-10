Netflix's One Piece Gets Hilarious Review by Trixie Mattel and Katya

One Piece's live-action series has taken over the world since its premiere on Netflix, and now the series has gotten a hilarious review from famous Drag performers, Trixie Mattel and Katya! One Piece has been introduced to a whole new audience thanks to its live-action series adaptation premiering on Netflix, and ever since there have been a lot more eyes drawn to Eiichiro Oda's long running manga and anime franchise. This includes many who have never heard of the franchise before, and it's those reactions that One Piece fans have indeed been the most interested in hearing.

As part of Netflix's YouTube series I Like to Watch, drag performers Trixie Mattel and Katya watched the entire first season of the One Piece live-action series and shared their thoughts about everything that went down. Not only did they reveal how much of the spirit of the series they were appreciative of, their unique perspective led to some pretty choice jokes about the Straw Hat crew, Dracule Mihawk, Shanks' hair and more. You can check out Trixie Mattel and Katya's review of Netflix's One Piece live-action series below.

How to Watch One Piece Live-Action Series

One Piece's live-action series has done so well since its premiere on Netflix that there is quite a lot of hope from those behind its production for a potential second season, but one has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. Thankfully, you can now catch up with the eight episode first season of One Piece now streaming on Netflix (and can find many of the One Piece anime's episodes streaming with the service as well). There's even a Japanese dub featuring the voice cast behind the anime too if you wanted to watch it all again.

Netflix teases the One Piece live-action series as such, "Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

