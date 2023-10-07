Netflix's One Piece Writer Wants Live-Action Spin-Offs

Despite One Piece telling its story for decades, there have been surprisingly few spin-offs to explore the Grand Line and the seas that surround it. Luckily, the spin-offs that have landed as manga have featured some big moments with two of the premiere stories focusing on Ace's backstory and Sanji's culinary abilities. In a new Reddit "AMA" series, showrunner and writer Matt Owens took the opportunity to confirm that he would love nothing more than to further flesh out Luffy and company's world with live-action spin-offs.

One Piece's live-action adaptation would always be an uphill battle for the creators and cast responsible for the series. Live-action adaptations in the past such as Dragon Ball Evolution, Ghost in The Shell, and Attack on Titan failed to capitalize on the source material according to anime fans. Netflix specifically saw two-live action takes in Cowboy Bebop and Death Note that anime fans found themselves unable to get behind. With One Piece, Netflix has given fans an adaptation that is considered one of the best in the history of anime, doing justice to the series thanks to the creators love of the Straw Hat Pirates and the involvement of creator Eiichiro Oda.

In the Reddit Question and Answer session, writer Matt Owens was asked if he would love to further flesh out the anime world via spin-offs. Jumping at the opportunity, Owens not only stated that he would like to explore spin-offs but also has one in mind that would focus on Mihawk, the current greatest swordsman in the world. "I would love for that to be the case! There are so many stories we have yet to dive into fully. I'd love to do a young Mihawk series. Seeing his rise through the world, interacting with other prominent figures from the past."

While the second season has been confirmed and the writers' room is now open, One Piece's live-action series might still take time to return thanks to the Screen Actors' Guild strikes still underway. When the series does return, it will have some important material to cover as Eiichiro Oda has already teased the arrival of the Straw Hats' doctor, Tony Tony Chopper.

