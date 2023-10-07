Netflix's One Piece Writer Talks Most Important Thing for Chopper in Season 2

It's been no secret that the second season of Netflix's live-action One Piece will introduce Tony Tony Chopperto the Straw Hat Pirates' crew. While not outright confirmed, creator Eiichiro Oda hinted at the reindeer doctor hopping aboard the Going Merry when the live-action adaptation returns. In a recent Reddit "Ask Me Anything", writer and showrunner Matt Owens took the opportunity to talk about Chopper's arrival to the live-action series and the most important thing in bringing the anime character to the "real world".

Unlike the initial Straw Hats that were introduced in the first eight episodes of Netflix's series, Tony Tony Chopper will take some major work to bring to live-action. Chopper himself can transform into a shape that gives him a human frame, but his shape-shifting abilities will often see him taking on a number of different forms. One Piece fans have been wondering since the live-action series was announced how someone like Chopper would be portrayed, with many wondering if he will be brought to life using computer-generated animation or more prosthetic effects to join the Straw Hats. However he is brought to Netflix, Chopper will make a splash as a part of the Drum Island Arc.

Tony Tony Chopper is Coming

In the recent Reddit Q&A, showrunner Matt Owens took the opportunity to state that the creators are exploring the best options to bring Chopper to life and the most important thing they're keeping in mind, "We're exploring a lot of options for how to do Chopper. The most important thing is getting him right. We'll go with whatever avenue that allows us to do our emergency food justice."

Should One Piece's second season continue following the source material, there are some locales and characters that will surely be a part of the upcoming episodes. Environments such as Loguetown, Drum Island, and Alabasta will most likely make an appearance, along with characters such as Chopper, Dr. Kureha, Crocodile, and Nico Robin to name a few. With Owens and the cast crossing their fingers that Jamie Lee Curtis will hop aboard as Dr. Kureha, the second season might also have some major star power added to its ranks.

