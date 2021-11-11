Netflix’s One Piece Star Channels Zoro in Clever Instagram Post

Netflix is moving forward with its anime ambitions, and it isn’t slowing down those plans one bit. If you haven’t heard, the streaming giant is taking on live-action anime projects left and right with its next being Cowboy Bebop. It won’t be long before One Piece joins the ranks with its live-action outing, and with the lead cast revealed, it seems the actor overseeing Zoro is already channeling the character.

The whole thing cropped up online after Netflix dropped the big casting update. It was there fans learned stars like Emily Rudd and Taz Skylar have joined the live-action series. As for Zoro, the swordsman will be played by Mackenyu, and the actor had One Piece fans buzzing over his diss to Sanji… or so it would seem.

Over on Instagram, Mackenyu did shout out the casting announcement by posting articles discussing the reveal. It was there Mackenyu tagged his fellow cast members in the photo save for Skylar, the actor who is playing Sanji. Rather than stir up drama, fans could only laugh given how Zoro and Sanji enjoy a tense friendship in the anime itself but don’t get too ahead of yourself. Mackenyu did tag the actor even if social media didn’t notice it.

If you check out the actor’s page, Mackenyu did tag Skylar in his photo caption. He may not have been included in the photo tag, but still – there is no love lost. Still, fans are taking the oversight as proof of method acting. Zoro and Sanji had a cordial enough bond after joining Luffy’s crew, but their rivalry has exploded in recent years. The pair would be petty enough to avoid tagging each other online if Twitter existed on the Grand Line. But once Nami caught wind of the feud, well – it would be stopped real quick.

Since the announcement went live, the cast of One Piece has been vocal about their love of the anime, and all eyes are on the hit anime as such. If you are not familiar with the series, you will need a bit of time to catch up

What do you make of Netflix's cast for One Piece? Are you excited about this live-action project?