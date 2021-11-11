One Piece Launches Pricey Seiko Collaboration





One Piece has had a big week when it comes to the news department, with Netflix revealing which actors will be portraying the Straw Hat Pirates in the upcoming live-action series, and some new merchandise is bringing together Luffy and several of his friends for a collaboration with Seiko. Seiko, the watch producers, have partnered with One Piece in the past, though this latest line is definitely one of its priciest but will give fans of the world of the Grand Line a number of choices when it comes to watches patterned around Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Law, and Sabo.

The collaboration between One Piece and Seiko released the official description of the new watches that honor the swashbucklers who are currently fighting as a part of the War For Wano in both the anime and the manga, though Sabo’s current location is definitively unknown:

“In celebration of the 1,000th episode of the Japanese comic series, Seiko has collaborated with One Piece to introduce five Seiko 5 Sports limited editions. With the overall theme of “Inherited Will”, each timepiece is dedicated to one of the characters from the series, each searching for the “One Piece” – the ultimate treasure that will make the winner the King of the Pirates.”

Seiko and One Piece released an official video to help celebrate their newest partnership, with the watches currently available, though each retails for around $500 USD so this definitely isn’t for everyone when it comes to fans of the world of the Grand Line and the heroes that are attempting to make Monkey D. Luffy King of the Pirates:

The War For Wano Arc has seen each of these pirates, minus Sabo, encounter their own unique struggles as they attempt to free the isolated nation from the iron grip of the Beast Pirates, led by the wildly powerful Captain known as Kaido. With the Straw Hats reuniting in order to achieve the dream of Kozuki Oden, this definitely marks one of the biggest battles of One Piece to date and is sure to change the trajectory of the Grand Line regardless of who wins.

