One Piece Earns High Praise as a New Standard for Filler

✖

One Piece is earning high praise as the new standard for filler! Well, that's not exactly entirely right as the series has always had a high standard when it comes to its original content. Eiichiro Oda's original manga series is one of the longest running series currently in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, and over its 20 plus years has introduced fans to a wide world of characters and lore. This includes the anime adaptation of the series, which has always taken opportunities to flesh out more of what happens in Oda's original series.

This has been especially the case with the Wano Country arc of the series which has been able to further break down the new ideas introduced in the manga. The anime has had a rough reputation among fans for its original content, but these days is being held up with high regard especially for how it's further evolving the big Oden flashback.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The main core of the start to the third act is a flashback fleshing out the kind of person Kozuki Oden was. As it shows the real man behind the legend, the latest string of episodes have begun to reveal the kinds of ties that he has to some of the most prominent characters in the franchise overall such as Whitebeard and Gol D Roger. The pace of the anime has been at the center of debate for a while, but it works wonders here.

While the original Oden flashback did become one of the longer pieces in the Wano Country arc overall, it's also incredibly important to the future of the series. The anime's making sure to hammer that fact home as it takes a slightly slower pace to build up each and every crucial part of Oden's past and how it ties to Wano and beyond.

The anime's take on the character is far more impressive. Not only is Oden literally brought to life in the adaptation, but we're getting a chance to see the character in smaller everyday moments. With this we also get more of the Akazaya Nine's past as well and that will come into play even more so with the rest of the third act.

But what do you think of One Piece's original content for the anime? How does it compare to the extra content of the past? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!