One Piece Creator Reveals Sketches For New Game, One Piece Odyssey

One Piece: Odyssey is set to introduce the world of the Straw Hat Pirates to an original story that sees Luffy and his crew struggling on a new island with the Thousand Sunny seemingly sinking beneath the sea. With the War For Wano continuing in both the anime and the manga, Eiichiro Oda has a lot on his plate but that didn’t stop the mangaka from providing new sketches of the characters that the Straw Hats are set to meet in this new game.

One Piece has released countless video games over the decades, with the Shonen series first arriving onto the scene on the console of the original Playstation. For the most part, the Straw Hat Pirates have usually appeared in fighting games or games that adapt the events of the anime, so diving into a completely original story is certainly some water that they haven’t treaded too often in the realm of video games. With this year seeing One Piece continuing the War For Wano Arc as well as set to release a new movie that will bring back Red-Haired Shanks, it certainly is a good time to be a fan of the world of the Grand Line.

Twitter Outlet New World Artur compiled the new sketches from Eiichiro Oda for some of the new characters that are set to arrive in One Piece: Odyssey, which will place Luffy and the Straw Hat crew into an entirely new adventure that hasn’t been seen in either the anime or manga series:

https://twitter.com/newworldartur/status/1508892090012520462

The official description for the next chapter in One Piece’s long line of video games, for those who might not be familiar, reads as such from Bandai Namco:

“A broken Thousand Sunny… Scattered crew members… Luffy’s missing straw hat…

During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!”

