One Piece Introduces Its Original Plans for Wano's Scabbards

The Wano Arc of One Piece introduced fans to a veritable ton of heroes and villains from the isolated nation plagued by the rule of the likes of Kaio and Orochi. Recently, in the pages of the Shonen manga series from creator Eiichiro Oda, the War for Wano was brought to an end, with the anime adaptation playing catchup and new details emerging when it comes to how the mangaka originally planned for aspects of this wild saga. For example, Oda originally had a much different version of the Nine Red Scabbards in mind for the Wano Arc.

The Vassals of Oden were a tragic group of warriors, unable to save their master from being killed by the Beast Pirates as he burned alive within a scolding hot cauldron. Vowing to spend the rest of their lives avenging their deceased leader while also working to open the borders of Wano Country to the world at large, the Scabbards would eventually encounter Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, helping them to form a band of resistance fighters looking to overthrow the pint-sized shogun known as Orochi. While the Vassals didn't compare to their departed master in the strength department, they turned out to be valuable allies to those looking for freedom within Wano's borders.

Twitter Outlet New World Artur shared the original sketches for the Nine Red Scabbards, revealing that mangaka Eiichiro Oda was originally planning on only having four members of Kozuki Oden's entourage, with these wandering samurai tearing themselves apart following their inability to save the life of their master:

At an early stage, it seems Oda was planning to only have four Scabbards (left to right):

Juushirou "of the mist" (was supposed to die)

"Fox-Fire" Kin'emon (already had Fuku Fuku no Mi),

Muzan "of the Moon" (wields paintbrush)

"Black Crow" Raizou (womanizer)#ROADTOLAUGHTALE pic.twitter.com/gfV88Idyh0 — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 26, 2022

With the war for Wano Country coming to an end in One Piece's manga, Eiichiro Oda has confirmed that he is set to work on the Final Arc of the Shonen franchise when he returns from a month-long hiatus. While the mangaka hasn't revealed how many chapters the story of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, a number of fans are anxious to see if Luffy will finally be able to achieve his dream of becoming the king of the pirates.

