One Piece Launches a New Gear 5 Debut: Watch

One Piece is once again taking the world by storm thanks to the anime debut of Monkey D. Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation. With Toei Animation animators giving it their all in depicting the Straw Hat Captain's ultimate form, Luffy's new state is about to make its way to the world of video games. One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 will be adding Gear Fifth to its game via new DLC and the entry has a first look at how Luffy will use the transformation in the video game.

Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation allows the Straw Hat Pirate to become a living cartoon, able to survive deadly attacks from the Beast Pirate Kaido while also delivering some wild assaults of his own. So far, in One Piece's anime adaptation, we've seen Luffy manage to transform the ground beneath his feet into rubber, grow in size to the point where he can play jump rope with his oversized opponent, and many other feats. As the War For Wano continues, expect to see far more of Luffy's ultimate transformation both in the isolated nation and outside of it in the world of the Grand Line.

One Piece: Gear Fifth Warrior

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs in 2020, but the franchise has continued to release new DLC to expand on the brawler's characters and move list. Touching on the War For Wano, a fifth entry in the series has yet to be confirmed, though if it were, it might start exploring the final saga playing out in the pages of One Piece's manga. Arriving this September, The Battle of Onigashima Pack will have quite a bit for fans of Eiichiro Oda's shonen masterpiece.

This summer isn't just big for One Piece thanks to the arrival of Gear Fifth, but also with the upcoming release of Netflix's live-action adaptation. Arriving on the streaming service on August 31st, all eight episodes will give fans a brand-new take on the Straw Hats and their earliest adventures. If Gear Fifth ever appears in this series, it will be quite a few years and seasons before it does.

Will you be picking up this DLC for Gear Fifth's video game debut? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Straw Hat Pirates.