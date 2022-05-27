One Piece: Red Shares New Key Visual

✖

As the War for Wano draws to a close in One Piece's manga and Netflix hints at new details set to be revealed about their upcoming live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda during this year's Geeked Week, another major event in the world of the Grand Line is set to arrive with this summer's One Piece: Red. Bringing back Red-Haired Shanks and introducing his daughter Uta to the lives of the Straw Hat Pirates, a new key visual has dropped showing off the main players of the fifteenth film of the popular Shonen franchise.

Currently, One Piece: Red is set to arrive in theaters in Japan on August 6th, though a worldwide release has yet to be revealed for the fifteenth film in the franchise. While there still is a lot of mystery with regards to the story and who will be the main threat to Luffy and his crew, fans are mostly wondering if this movie will finally bring Shanks and Luffy face-to-face. Since the very beginning of One Piece, Monkey D. Luffy has been living in the shadow of Shanks but a reunion between the two has yet to take place, leaving many fans thinking that this movie might be the perfect opportunity for them to have a heart-to-heart.

Toei Animation shared this new poster for One Piece: Red which not only features Shanks and Uta back-to-back but also gives us a closer look at Luffy's new look for the film, as the Straw Hats are receiving not just one new outfit, but several in this fifteenth movie of the Shonen franchise:

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Another big question regarding One Piece: Red is whether or not it takes place following the conclusion of the War for Wano Arc and if Luffy might use his newest and most powerful form, Gear Fifth, during his stint in the fifteenth film. While it's unclear whether this movie will take place within the main continuity of the franchise, this upcoming film is sure to be one of the biggest adventures for the Straw Hat Pirates.

What do you think of this new key visual for One Piece: Red? Do you think we'll see Gear Fifth make an appearance?