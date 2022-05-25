One Piece: Red Promo Teases Its Marines, World Government Leaders

✖

While the story of the Straw Hat Pirates has thrown in countless swashbucklers that sprang from the mind of creator Eiichiro Oda, One Piece: Red, the fifteenth film of the franchise, is set to focus not just on pirates, but apparently, members of the military and the world government as well. With the movie confirming the return of Shanks and the introduction of his daughter, Uta, a new promotional video has given us a new look at the members of the military that are set to be a part of the next movie in the Shonen franchise.

While the War For Wano has recently come to an end in the pages of One Piece's manga, the military has taken a far more detached approach to the battle between the Straw Hats and Kaido's Beast Pirates. A member of Cipher Pol however nearly lost the battle for Luffy, being directed by the higher-ups within the government to make sure that Kaido was the victor to avoid a "worst-case scenario". Inadvertently, the government had a hand in helping Monkey achieve his strongest transformation, with the captain of the Straw Hats achieving Gear Fifth and subsequently defeating Kaido in their one-on-one battle.

One Piece: Red shared the new promotional video, showing off a number of members of the military that are set to have a presence in the fifteenth film of the franchise, though what the government is up to in the return of Shanks and the introduction of Uta is still anyone's guess at this point:

In the first trailer for the film, fans were able to see the military man Sakazuki receive a little screen time, with the powerful officer having the Devil Fruit ability to transform himself into magma and thus becoming one of the strongest warriors in the world of the Grand Line. With Shanks having a long history with the military, it's no surprise to see that the government will have a presence in this upcoming movie which is set to hit theaters in Japan on August 6th.

What role do you think the military will have in the fifteenth movie of One Piece? Do you think Shanks will come face-to-face with Luffy once again?