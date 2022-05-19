One Piece Fan Goes Viral After Predicting the Thousand Sunny's Movie Makeover Years Ago

✖

The Thousand Sunny has been the preferred method of travel for One Piece's Straw Hat Pirates ever since they lost their initial ship, the Going Merry, with Luffy and company sailing it to the isolated nation known as Wano to help the resistance fight against the nefarious Kaido and his Beast Pirates. With One Piece: Red, the fifteenth movie of the franchise, recently revealing that the Thousand Sunny is set to undergo a major makeover, it seems that a fan was able to predict the big change years ago and as a result, has gone viral for fans of the Grand Line.

In the next movie for the Straw Hat Pirates, not only will we see a major change to Luffy's ship, but we'll also see the return of the Red-Haired Shanks and the introduction of his daughter, Uta. While a number of mysteries still swirl around the story of One Piece: Red, it seems as though the Thousand Sunny is set to come to life, being given a makeover that makes the human form of the ship look like the spitting image of Tony Tony Chopper. While we still don't know how this transformation takes place, it is sure to be an interesting story in the upcoming film set to arrive on August 6th in Japan.

Twitter User O Thats Raspberry shared not only their prediction that the Thousand Sunny would be brought to life but also the artistic rendering created in 2019 that looks shockingly like the upcoming form of the Straw Hat ship, helping to make the user and their Tweet go viral amongst One Piece fans:

While One Piece: Red might be one of the biggest things to arrive this summer for the Shonen franchise that sprang from the mind of Eiichiro Oda, the War For Wano is still the major battle on the minds of the Straw Hats in both the anime and the manga. With the latest chapter seemingly bringing this titanic fight to a close, it will be interesting to see what the next arc of the series might be and if it could potentially be the final adventure for the Straw Hats and Luffy's quest to become the king of the pirates.

What do you think of the Thousand Sunny's new look?