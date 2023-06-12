One Piece Cosplay Brings Reiju Back to the Spotlight

One Piece has kicked off the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series with its newest chapters, and one awesome cosplay has brought Reiju Vinsmoke back to the spotlight in anticipation of her hopeful return before it's all over! The Final Saga of the One Piece manga series has begun to fill in some of the massive gaps that fans have been theorizing over the decades thus far, but this is only because we have gotten a bunch of seeds planted through the adventures Luffy and the Straw Hats have had. Little by little, the full picture of the One Piece world has become clearer.

One thing that was quite a curious building block for the Straw Hats was the full revealing of Sanji's actual family, the Vinsmokes. They revealed why Sanji hates his last name so much, and now his body has changed even more during the Wano Country as a result of all of these reveals about his family and altered body. This seems like something that he could get advice on from his sister Reiju Vinsmoke, and fans are hoping to see her in action someday. Taking matters into their own hands is artist fearfiction on TikTok, who brought the Vinsmoke to life through some "toxic" cosplay. Check it out:

How to Read and Watch One Piece

There has been a lot happening since Reiju has been seen in the series during the Whole Cake Island arc as One Piece continues to build towards its grand finale, so luckily there's an easy way to catch up with the long running anime and manga franchise. One Piece's manga is now currently available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. You can even find the three most recent chapters completely for free.

If you wanted to check out the One Piece anime instead, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll together with many of the specials and other extras released over the years. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

Are you hoping to see Reiju and the Vinsmoke Family return to One Piece before the manga comes to an end?