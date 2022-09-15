One Piece: How Long Would It Take to Read the Whole Manga?

There are a lot of good manga to binge read, but few can compare to One Piece when it comes to length. Eiichiro Oda has worked on the seafaring title for over 20 years at this point. Of course, One Piece has lasted so long thanks to its army of fans, and there are new ones eager to join the community each day. But when you look at how long One Piece is, well – you can see why people get intimidated.

After a couple of decades, One Piece has amassed a whole bunch of chapters. To date, there are more than 1,000 chapters of the series to binge, but some simple math will help contextualize just how long it would take to read all those entries.

A bit of research will give fans an idea of how long it takes to read an individual manga chapter. Depending on its page count, netizens on Reddit and Twitter say their average read time stands between five to ten minutes. We'll take the higher mean here and say a single chapter of One Piece takes about eight minutes to read.

With 1,059 chapters at hand right now, you can simply multiply the number of chapters by eight minutes to figure out the manga's total read time. That is 8,472 minutes of reading or a little less than 142 hours. And if we divide by the days of the week, well – it seems One Piece could be read in six days if you did nothing but binge the manga.

Of course, that is hardly realistic. Between work or school and life, fans are lucky to get read more than 18 minutes a day according to recent U.S. studies. If you met that minimum, it would take over 458 days to finish One Piece which is a definite challenge. But if you can manage a few days of dedicated reading, you can finish One Piece (up to chapter 1059) within a month or so.

Clearly, One Piece has a lot of baggage behind it, but the series has thrived for decades because it is worth binging. As the series heads towards its final arc, things are only going to get wilder for the Straw Hats. So if you want to see history take place in realtime, it is certainly worth catching up on One Piece.

