One Piece: Breaking Down Saturn's Devil Fruit

If there is one thing we can count on, it is One Piece going the extra mile. For years, creator Eiichiro Oda has set up major twists and power boosts while keeping fans in the dark. Now, the One Piece manga has started unpacking its new band of Devil Fruits, and the fandom has already discovered big details about Jaygarcia Saturn.

After all, the manga introduced the elder decades ago, and the Gorosei rose to real power in the past year or so. The five elders are said to be even more powerful than the Celestial Dragons as they've ruled over the world for ages. Saturn is one of those elders, and his Devil Fruit has everyone freaked out.

Saturn's appearance looks a lot like that of an Ushi-oni. The ushi-oni, or gyuki, is a Japanese yokai that is a mix between a spider and a cow (and as large as one), with the face of a demon. These deadly creatures were said to prowl the coasts of Japan (2/7) pic.twitter.com/qlOypnHi7u — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) October 10, 2023

After all, the power seems to imbue Saturn with a Mythical Zoan gift. One Piece shows the man using his fruit, and it turns him into a horned humanoid with a spider-like body. Saturn debuted this form on Egghead Island after using a demonic portal to travel the distance, and over on social media, users like newworldartur believe they know the origins of Saturn's power.

Given his body and power, Saturn's Devil Fruit seems to turn him into a literal demon of sorts. His appearance is similar to that of an Ushi-noi or Gyuki in Japanese folklore. The beast is a yokai of old, and it is said they traveled the coast of Japan looking to spread illnesses with its venom. The beast was also able to eat the souls of anyone it looked upon, and as we all know, Saturn has the ability to blow off heads with a simple glance.

Between this yokai comparison and their demonic portal, Saturn is looking like a very literal devil. He and the Gorosei were said to have hellish powers by Sabo, and he might have meant that literally. It isn't hard to believe the organization's members could all have yokai-centric Devil Fruits. And if that is the case, well – the Straw Hat crew is about to face its toughest opponents yet.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, you can always refresh yourself on the series. The One Piece manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for more information on Oda's hit series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this latest Devil Fruit update? Do you have any guesses about the rest of the Gorosei? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!