‘One Piece’ Sets Up A Shocking Big Mom Alliance

When it comes to One Piece, the Straw Hat crew has taken part in some strange alliances. The team has become partners with Trafalgar Law's crew amongst others, but Monkey D. Luffy is about to take on his most shocking team-up yet.

After all, one of the Straw Hats is ready to use Big Mom for an assist, and there's no telling how the plan will pan out.

Back in chapter 933, fans were given a first-look at the alliance. Its last page checked in with Okobure Town where Tony Tony Chopper is hiding out with his team. It was there the gang rang into a beached Big Mom after her crew failed to worm their way into Wano.

When Big Mom woke up, fans were shocked to learn the Yonko has been hit with a case of amnesia, but this works in Chopper's favor. His group decides to use Big Mom to take on the capitol, and all they need to do to wind her up is dangle some food before her.

"I'm sorry, O-Lin, that's all I have," Tsuru tells Big Mom as the Yonko eats her rations.

As the scene continues, fans learn that Tsuru and Momonosuke believe Big Mom is there chance to get even. If she is suffering from amnesia, there is no reason Big Mom won't want to fight on the Straw Hat crew's side during their war with Wano, and they promise Big Mom lots of food should she stick with them.

"Udon," Big Mom asks when told about the food the capitol has. "And if I go there, I'll find a whole bunch of Oshiruko? Then let's go! Right now!!"

Of course, fans of One Piece know how shaky this alliance will be and how badly it will go when it turns. Big Mom is a powerful ally to have, but she abhors the Straw Hat crew. The group led a charge on Big Mom's territory when she set up a deal to have her daughter Pudding marry Sanji. The plan turned out to be a set-up against the Vinsmoke family, prompting Luffy and several of his crew mates to stage a rescue. The expansive arc ended with Big Mom swearing revenge against the captain and his crew, so it isn't hard to imagine what will happen when the Yonko's amnesia wears off and realizes who she is fighting alongside.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

