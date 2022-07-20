One Piece Spin-Offs Come to Life With New Cover Art

One Piece is now in the midst of a big celebration, and has revealed some new cover art for each of its spin-off releases coming our way! Eiichiro Oda's original manga series is now celebrating the 25th Anniversary of its first launch with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but fans of the franchise might have noticed that the series has already been celebrating over the last couple of years. With both the manga and anime crossing over the 1000th entry mark, the series recruited creators for some special new projects to showcase their take on the wide One Piece world.

These new projects brought in some other prominent Shonen Jump creators such as Dr. Stone illustrator Boichi and the creator duo behind Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma for their visions on the One Piece world, and soon their spin-off works will be getting their own physical volume releases overseas. To celebrate, the official Twitter account behind the franchise have revealed the cover art for Boichi's One Piece novel A spin-off series (which includes some of his single chapter remixes) and Food Wars: Shokugeki no Sanji. You can check them out below:

Both of these spin-offs will be launching in Japan on August 4th, but it has yet to be revealed whether or not they will be getting an international release. Boichi's manga adaptation for the Ace novel has yet to release officially in English, but the artist's remix chapters of Zoro's fight with Hawkeye have been made available through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for Shokugeki no Sanji, the entire run of that spin-off series thus far is also available with the Shonen Jump library as well. But soon it seems like fans will get the opportunity to get these collections on their shelves soon enough.

As for the main series itself, Oda had taken a brief break over the Summer to prepare for the final saga of the manga series overall but will finally be returning with new chapters. There are all sorts of questions over what to expect from the future of the series, but hopefully there are still more of these spin-offs and collaborations on the way too. How do you like One Piece's big spin-off projects so far? Which creator would you want to see take on One Piece next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!