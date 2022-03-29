One Piece Shares First Look at Dr. Stone Artist’s New One-Shot

One Piece has revealed the first look at the special new one-shot manga illustrated by Dr. Stone artist Boichi! As Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series kicks off its 25th Anniversary celebration, fans have seen special projects for the franchise pop up in the last few years. One of the most interesting has seen different notable manga creators try their interpretations of One Piece’s biggest moments. Previous efforts have included releases from Nisekoi creator Naoshi Komi, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma creators Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki, and the artist behind Dr. Stone, Boichi, who is returning for a cool new effort!

Boichi has been previously involved as the artist with not only the official manga adaptation of the One Piece: Ace’s Story spin-off novel, but took on a special “Cover” of the fight between Roronoa Zoro and Hawkeye Mihawk. Boichi’s next project is slated for the next issue of One Piece Magazine hitting shelves in Japan, and it will see the artist sharing their interpretation of the fight between Nami and Kalifa during the events of Enies Lobby arc. The official Twitter account for One Piece offered the first look at this new one-shot and you can check it out below:

The previous one-shot in the “Comic Cover Project” saw Boichi share his interpretation of Chapter 51 of the series, “Zoro Overboard.” This was the famous fight between Zoro and Hawkeye during the events of the Baratie arc, and it was a pretty big hit with fans. Now Boichi has shared their a new take on one of the most memorable arcs in the series overall. If it’s anything like that previous effort, it’s going to be quite the makeover. With this new issue hitting shelves in Japan next month, all that’s left is to hope it gets an official international release.

One Piece has quite a few projects currently in the pipeline with not only the manga hitting at higher peaks than effort, a new feature film hitting theaters in Japan later this Summer, a new video game in the works, the long running anime (which is unfortunately on a hiatus at the moment), and a new live-action series in the works with Netflix. Add that to these manga spin-offs, and it’s a good time to be a fan.

What do you think? What are you most enjoying from One Piece these days? Are you excited to see Boichi’s take on this Nami fight? Which creators are you hoping to see remix the manga next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!